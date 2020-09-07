A man who was awaiting extradition to the US has been found dead in a cell at Corradino prisons.

He appeared to have taken his own life.

Qormi-born Nazzareno Mifsud, 57, was awaiting a court decision on an extradition request from the United States, where he is facing charges of having molested two boys. He has been on the wanted list since 1987.

The Prisons in a statement said warders realised what was happening and administered CPR but Mifsud died in hospital soon after.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.