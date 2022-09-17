A man, condemned to a term of imprisonment two years ago after being found guilty of harassing his ex, landed back behind bars on Saturday for allegedly breaching a court order not to approach the woman.

The 57-year old Cospicua resident, whose name is not being published to safeguard the identity of his children, landed once again on the wrong side of the law after allegedly ignoring a three-year restraining order imposed by a Magistrates’ Court in 2020.

That conviction had also meant a one-year effective jail term for the accused and a treatment order to help address his anger management problem.

But following an argument with his ex last month and a report filed to the police, the accused landed under criminal investigation.

During his arraignment today, prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the incident on August 24 was triggered by an argument between the estranged couple after the accused insisted on seeing his five children.

The man pleaded not guilty to breaching the restraining order, threatening and insulting his children’s mother as well as misusing electronic communications equipment.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the fear of tampering with evidence and the accused’s criminal record.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody.

Lawyer Anne Marie Calleja was defence counsel.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Ana Thomas appeared parte civile.