A man spared jail for allegedly breaching a court ban last summer thanks to a family barbecue alibi landed back in police custody on Tuesday.

Frederick Dalli, a 38-year-old Marsa resident, was escorted to court and charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm without a police licence, breaching four bail decrees and relapsing.

The man risks forfeiting some €33,000 in bail guarantees.

Upon his arraignment, Dalli pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody by Magistrate Doreen Clarke.

His lawyers, Arthur Azzopardi and Mario Mifsud, made no request for bail at the arraignment stage.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.