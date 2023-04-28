A man has forfeited the freedom he had obtained under six bail decrees over his alleged involvement in a robbery from a private residence where the booty included a €17,000 worth Rolex watch.

Juanito Jimenez, a 29-year-old construction worker with various past brushes with the law, was arrested on April 22, five days after the robbery in Xgħajra at around midday.

The accused and his alleged partner in crime had been working at a construction site opposite the residence where the robbery took place.

CCTV footage subsequently showed the two workers walking up to the residence and knocking on the front door.

Later, the other man was seen entering the premises from the back and then running away with something in his hands.

The pair lingered outside for a while and also entered a maisonette that was under construction.

All their movements had been captured on CCTV footage, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Mercieca said.

The other suspect had also been arrested and arraigned. He was jailed after admitting to the theft.

He had told police about a Rolex watch worth some €17,000 which was stolen and which he had handed to Jimenez.

His alleged partner in crime was arrested but needed treatment in hospital and subsequently also turned himself in at Mount Carmel Hospital while on police bail.

On Friday, he pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, breaching six bail decrees and relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the accused’s lack of trustworthiness.

The man had an acute drug problem and, by his own admission, needed some €400 to €500 a day for cocaine.

By the end of the week he would turn to his mother for funds.

The accused was not trustworthy, argued the inspector, highlighting the string of bail decrees handed down in short succession by the courts.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela rebutted that the other accused had been jailed and there could, therefore, be no communication with the accused.

Moreover, the main civilian witness was the victim who would likely not shed much light on the dynamics of the robbery.

The accused had been granted police bail and had turned himself in at Mount Carmel Hospital to get treatment.

His acute drug problem would not be addressed if he were to be remanded in custody since he would not be able to enter rehabilitation.

It would be better if he were to be placed under the supervision of a probation officer in terms of a treatment order, rather than sent to jail.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, turned down the request in view of the nature of the charges, the circumstances of the case and the accused’s previous bail decrees.

The court was not satisfied that the man could present sufficient guarantees to merit bail at this stage.

Lawyer René Darmanin is also defence counsel.