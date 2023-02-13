A man who was allegedly found in possession of three kilos of cannabis after leading police on a high-speed car chase while out on bail, was remanded in custody upon arraignment early on Monday.

Kane Grima, 27 of Valletta, landed in fresh trouble after refusing to stop when the police signalled him to at Tal-Barrani Road, Zejtun, on Saturday. Instead, he led the police on a movie-like car chase all the way to Madliena. On the way he crashed into police cars and third party vehicles.

Once he was blocked and stopped in Madliena, Grima was arrested and officers searched his car. The search continued at police headquarters in Floriana where officers discovered some three kilos of cannabis.

On Monday morning, Grima was escorted to court and charged with possession of the drug in circumstances denoting that it was not intended solely for personal use. He was also accused of causing wilful damage to third party property exceeding €2,500; driving in a careless, dangerous and reckless manner, refusing to obey legitimate police orders as well as unlawful possession of an unlicensed weapon.

Grima was further charged with relapsing, breaching a probation order, a suspended sentence as well as two previous bail decrees handed down in 2018 and 2019.

In light of such circumstances his lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Magistrate Nadine Lia, thus remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Mark A. Mercieca and John Leigh Howard prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.