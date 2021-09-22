A man who allegedly injured his wife during a heated row at the couple’s home on Monday morning has been granted bail.

The 59-year old San Gwann man, who described himself as self-employed, was charged on Wednesday.

Police pressed charges after the man’s wife turned up at a police station, claiming to have been injured during a violent argument with her husband.

She was medically examined at the Floriana health centre, where a doctor confirmed that she was grievously injured and referred her to Mater Dei hospital for further tests.

The man pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring as well as insulting and threatening his wife.

His lawyer Patrick Valentino made a request for bail, pointing out that although the alleged victim’s injuries had been certified as grievous, subsequent x-ray tests did not indicate any fractures, which in terms of law would justify the injuries being classified as grievous.

Nor did the woman need stitches, the lawyer said, saying that his client would move to a relative’s home in another locality if he were to be granted bail.

The prosecution nonetheless objected in view of the gravity of the charges, the risk of tampering with evidence and the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify.

The defence rebutted that the man had a clean criminal record, prompting inspector Sean Buhagiar to point out that the accused had faced similar charges ten years ago but his wife had forgiven him at the time.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, upheld the request for bail against a deposit of €2000, a personal guarantee of €5000, an order to sign the bail book twice a week and under a curfew between 11:00pm and 6:00am.

The accused was ordered to go and live with a relative away from the matrimonial home.

The court also issued a Protection Order strongly warning the accused not to approach his wife in any way nor attempt to communicate with her via their children.

“You must forget her,” the magistrate warned.