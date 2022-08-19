A man who ended up in preventive custody after allegedly hitting a neighbour with a baton and throwing a bucketful of water on his brother’s van has been granted bail.

Matthew Charles Costigan, a 35-year-old self-employed estate agent, long at loggerheads with the alleged victim, landed on the wrong side of the law earlier in August after clashing with the man, who ran a confectionery and a car wash close to his San Ġwann home.

A verbal spat broke out when the two crossed paths just as the accused was about to enter his home.

Words soon gave way to a physical confrontation during which the accused allegedly drew out a telescopic baton from his bag and rapped the other man four times on the head.

He later reported the incident at the police station and was warned to steer clear of the other man and his relatives.

Later, he explained that he was afraid of the alleged victim and reacted when the other man brushed against him, his chest all “puffed up”.

But in spite of being warned to keep away from the other man, his family and employees, within the hour of that warning, Costigan allegedly threw a bucketful of water on a van belonging to the victim’s brother.

At his arraignment, the court was told that police had been receiving reports from both parties who were involved in various court cases.

The man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to seriously injuring the victim, assaulting and threatening him, as well as breaching the peace.

When the proceedings continued on Friday, the victim and his brother testified, exhibiting pen drives with CCTV footage of the incident as well as a telephone recording.

Following the baton incident, the accused allegedly called the victim’s brother to give him the warning “today I hurt him [the victim] and he went to hospital. I don’t know what might happen tomorrow”.

It also transpired that the parties were involved in “tens” of court cases prior to this latest incident.

At the end of Friday’s hearing the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, granted bail against various conditions including a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €3,000.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

Inspector Jean Paul Attard prosecuted. Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel. Lawyer Edmond Cuschieri appeared parte civile.