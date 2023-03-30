A man was sentenced to 30 months in jail for the possession of cannabis and synthetic drugs with intent to sell, after imploring the magistrate to send him to jail because he was hungry and wanted to take a shower.

Abdi Aziz Hasan Ibrahim, 32, who has no permanent residence, was caught red handed with 28 sachets of the drugs hidden in his underwear and €180 in cash while at a garden in Marsa.

Through interpreters, he told Magistrate Ian Farrugia that he wanted to go to jail because he needed to eat. He also told him he wanted to start a drug rehabilitation programme to kick the habit.

Police Inspector Sarah Zerafa told the court that the man was in jail over similar charges and was only released in December.

“He must understand that he cannot earn money by selling drugs. He must find some other means of income,” she said.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges and then decided to retract his admission, before once again changing his plea to guilty.

He, however, tried to retract it again when he heard the prison term but the court did not allow it as judgment had already been handed down.

He was also fined €1,000, with the magistrate recommending that he be given the opportunity to attend a drug rehabilitation programme.

Lawyer Sue Mercieca appeared for the man.