A 36-year-old man who the police believe committed three thefts from catering establishments is expected to be arraigned on Thursday after he was arrested on Wednesday.

The police said the man was arrested following a joint investigation by the Qormi and Birkirkara police.

The thefts were committed on December 12 from an establishment in Triq l-Imdina, Attard, on the night between December 12 and 13 from an establishment in Triq l-Intornjatur, Mrieħel, and on December 28 from an establishment in Triq is-Salib, Mrieħel.

In all three cases, the establishments were broken in and cash was stolen from the cash registers.