A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling false passports and residence permits to help people enter or leave Malta.
The police said on Wednesday its Immigration Section arrested the man, a Somali, during a raid at his residence in Marsascala.
The police found several false documents as well as stolen original ones in the man’s possession.
He is expected to be charged in court on Thursday.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us