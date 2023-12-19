A man broke a bus' perspex and screamed at the driver to stop the bus, cussing him out while passengers recorded him on Saturday.

In a video sent to Malta Daily, a man can be seen harassing a bus driver, swearing in both Maltese and English while angrily asking for the bus to stop.

As the man shouts, he smacks a perspex window which blocks the space between him and the driver.

"Where are you taking me," the man can be heard yelling.

During the tirade, the passenger turns his attention to others on board, telling them to “not butt in”.

One elderly passenger can be seen making the sign of the cross while the man continues with the stream of vulgarities.

It appears the passenger grew irate when the bus did not drop him off before the next designated bus stop, at Portes des Bombes.

While the video does not show the interaction clearly, the man broke the window after he threw something, a Malta Public Transport spokesperson told Times of Malta.

The MPT spokesperson condemned the passenger's violent behaviour and said the driver acted correctly.

"The driver followed procedure by only stopping at the correct bus stop,” the spokesperson said, adding that the driver is only able to stop at designated stops.

The matter has been investigated, the MPT spokesperson added, and CCTV footage combined with ticketing records show that the man boarded in Valletta.

MPT said the matter was reported to the police, but the passenger left the bus before they could arrive at the scene.