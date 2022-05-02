A man flying into Malta was caught with 1kg of cocaine hidden inside his stomach last Saturday.

The 35-year-old was found to be carrying 130 capsules of the drug inside his stomach after customs officials stopped him at Malta International Airport shortly as he entered the country from Brussels.

Funsen Osvaldo Pinas, from Suriname, has now been charged with importing drugs, possession with the intent to supply and drug trafficking.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Sunday and was remanded in police custody after he did not request bail.

Pinas was stopped by Customs officials after they noticed him acting suspiciously. A strip search yielded nothing illicit, but the accused then admitted that he was carrying something inside his stomach after he was spoken to by the police.

Inspector Mark Mercieca prosecuted.

Pinas was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb.