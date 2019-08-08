A man was held in preventive custody on Thursday a few hours after he was spotted outside breaching a court-imposed curfew and in possession of cannabis to boot.

Mohamed Ali Lahderi, a 26-year old Tripoli-born carwash employee, was in a car that roused the suspicion of a police patrol on the beat in San Ġwann shortly after midnight.

Upon checking the vehicle, the officers realised that one of the passengers was a man who regularly visited the local police station to sign the bail book.

His presence there was clearly in breach of his curfew - from 8pm and 7am.

A search of the vehicle yielded some 43 grams of cannabis and a number of sachets.

The man was arrested and arraigned a few hours later, pleading not guilty to possessing the drug under circumstances indicating that it was not for his personal use, as well as breaching bail conditions.

Defence lawyer René Darmanin argued for the release of his client from preventive arrest, pointing out that all witnesses were police officers and that the accused had abided by bail conditions for the past two years.

Moreover, the man had a fixed residence, Maltese documents and family ties on the island, Dr Darmanin argued, stressing that both Maltese and European courts consistently held that “freedom was the rule, arrest the exception”.

However, prosecuting inspector Matthew Spagnol stating that he had been out when there was no emergency and had been allegedly committing an offence.

In the light of such submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, denied bail stating that, without detracting from the presumption of innocence, the man was not sufficiently trustworthy.