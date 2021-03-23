A 27-year-old man caught by the police carrying drugs ready for trafficking on Monday is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The police said on Tuesday the man, who lives in Ħamrun, was arrested by the Drugs Squad.

The police stopped the man while driving a car in Qormi. During a search in the vehicle, the police found what they suspect is cocaine and nearly €5,000 in cash.

An inquiry is being held.