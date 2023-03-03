A man who failed to turn up to a court hearing has ended up in court after police who searched him following that missed appointment caught him with a small amount of cocaine.

Luke Orsini, a 24-year-old Zejtun resident, was targeted by an arrest warrant after failing to attend a hearing concerning a criminal case he is facing.

The presiding magistrate had ordered him to be escorted to the following sitting under arrest.

When Orsini went to his hometown police station to sign the bail book, as required by his bail conditions, police arrested and searched him.

That was when police discovered a sachet in his possession, containing some 0.3 grams of cocaine.

Orsini was arraigned on Friday, pleading not guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine, breaching bail as well as relapsing.

His lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, argued that the accused had landed back in court after he went to sign the bail book to abide by court orders.

During the separate proceedings which had been going on for a year and a half, the accused had only missed one sitting.

In spite of a difficult background, the accused had managed to make significant improvements in his life, got a fixed job and had a steady relationship.

“Perhaps he needs some more guidance and supervision,” suggested the lawyer, requesting the court to issue a temporary supervision order.

The case probably merited being tried by a drugs court, said Xuereb.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

In light of the circumstances the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, upheld the request, granting bail against signing of the bail book, a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €4,000.

Breathing a sigh of relief, the accused said “thank you,” as the court said that he would be monitored by a probation officer for his own good.

However, bail conditions were to be scrupulously observed and he would face serious consequences if he did not, warned the Magistrate.

Inspector John Leigh Howard prosecuted.