A man caught with kilos of cocaine and heroin told police he had a big addiction problem but refused to comment further when asked about the drugs in his possession, a court heard on Friday.

Nicholas Farrugia, a 31-year-old Qormi resident, was charged in connection with the discovery of 2kg of heroin and 500g of cocaine.

Officers found amounts of the two drugs on Farrugia after they stopped him following a tip-off, and then more of the illicit substances stashed inside a washing machine and kitchen cupboard at a Luqa farmhouse.

Farrugia was targeted by officers early on a Saturday morning in Valletta Road, Qormi after they received information that he had just received a 2kg drug consignment.

Police stopped Farrugia inside a vehicle at 6.30am on September 30, prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Pace said when testifying in the proceedings.

He handed over a pouch containing several sachets of a brownish substance later confirmed to be heroin. Officers also spotted two other sachets, one containing heroin, the other cocaine, on the ground close to the vehicle.

Police later searched a Luqa farmhouse in Farrugia’s presence.

He willingly handed over a container filled with similar drug-filled sachets which he took out of a cupboard inside the kitchenette.

As the search continued, police came across a small washing machine. Inside, tucked away behind a couple of t-shirts, was a green cloth bag.

And inside that bag they discovered three sizable bags of suspected heroin and cocaine.

There was other drug paraphernalia inside that farmhouse.

Farrugia later told police that he had a great drug problem but lapsed into silence when asked about the stuff found in his possession.

He was arrested and arraigned the following day, pleading not guilty to aggravated possession of some two kilograms of heroin and 500g of cocaine.

After hearing the testimony of the prosecutor and other scene of crime officers, the court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, decreed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

Farrugia was granted bail subject to various conditions including a deposit of €8,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 11:00pm and 6:00am.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.