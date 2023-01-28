A Pietà man is under arrest after police officers caught him with over 150g of cocaine and heroin as well as €30,000 in cash.

The 47-year-old is expected to be charged in court with drug-related crimes on Saturday.

Police say they found 100g of suspected cocaine, 60g of suspected heroin and around 500ml of methadone at his house, together with a variety of drug processing materials and large amounts of cash.

The man is currently being detained at the police lock-up in Floriana.