A 40-year-old man was arrested while hiding on the roof of a residence in Żejtun on Sunday. He is expected to be charged with theft in court on Monday.

The police said they were informed a person was probably stealing from a private residence in Triq il-Granmastru Perellos at 2.30pm.

District police accompanied by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit went on site and entered the residence. There, they arrested the man who was hiding on the roof.

The police are investigating.