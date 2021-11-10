Police have arrested a man they say posed as a charity fundraiser or lottery agent to rob from the homes of the elderly, including a 95-year-old.

They believe he was behind at least six thefts in Mosta, Mġarr, Birkirkara and Mellieħa in the past months and have asked for any other victims to come forward.

Police said investigations established that he would knock on the doors of elderly people living alone and tell them he was collecting funds for the missions or selling lottery tickets.

Once the person went inside to give him money, he would rob them.

Officers eventually identified the man and found him at Mellieħa knocking on a door that was opened by an elderly woman. The 40-year-old was immediately arrested and items related to other thefts were found in his home in Żabbar.

The victims were aged between 52 and 95.

Inspector Lydon Zammit appealed to any other victims to file a police report at the nearest police statement or call 119.

The investigation was carried out by the Violent Crimes Unit within Major Crimes, assisted by the Central Intelligence and Analysis Unit.

The man is being held at the police headquarters for further investigations.