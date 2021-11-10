A man had been caught red-handed carrying a box containing a kilo of cocaine worth some €130,000, the police said.

The 55-year-old from San Ġwann was arrested on Tuesday after having been monitored for some days.

A raid on the Bugibba apartment he was entering, and on his residence in San Ġwann yielded a total of four kilos of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

A 25-year-old woman who lived in the Bugibba apartment is also under arrest.

The two are to be taken to court on Wednesday to be accused of drug possession, trafficking and money laundering.