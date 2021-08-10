A 23-year-old man is to be charged in court on Tuesday after he was arrested by officers from the police drug squad on Monday for allegedly trafficking cannabis.

The police said on Tuesday they received information that in the Ta’ Fra Ben area in Qawra there was a man who had drugs for sale.

Officers went onsite and observed the man as he also approached people. They then arrested him after some time and found him to be in possession of 45 packets of cannabis.

The police are investigating.