A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in San Ġwann when he was caught beneath a lift while carrying out repairs.

Police said the incident took place around 9.30am on Saturday. The man was working on a lift in a building in Vjal ir-Riħan when it descended suddenly, trapping his leg beneath it.

The man, an Indian national living in Qormi, received first aid on site before being hospitalised for further treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.