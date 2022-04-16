A man was remanded in custody on Saturday on charges of drug possession and trafficking.

Dylan Mifsud, 26, of Marsa, was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine and heroin. He was also charged with being a recidivist.

Inspector Andy Rottin led the prosecution.

Rottin told the court presided by magistrate Ian Farrugia that on April 12, officers of the Rapid Intervention Unit had caught Mifsud with 14 grams of cocaine and heroin.

He also had a device used to smoke drugs.

When interrogated, Mifsud admitted that he planned on selling the drugs to help finance his drug addiction.

Legal aid lawyer Mario Caruana appeared for the accused and asked that Mifsud be given drug rehabilitation services.

“As the court can plainly see, this is a broken person and the Corradino prison is perhaps not the best place for him,” the lawyer said as his client shuffled anxiously in the courtroom.

Magistrate Farrugia did not grant bail and decreed that the accused would be given the necessary medical treatment and support services.

He said that the decision about where the accused would be detained was in the hands of the director of prisons.

The magistrate recommended to the director of prisons that he be detained at another facility.