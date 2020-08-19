A man has caused a series of motorway accidents in Berlin, injuring six people including three seriously in what German prosecutors Wednesday described as an Islamist act.

The man appears to have had an "Islamist motivation according to our current knowledge", prosecutors told AFP.

Local media reported that the man was a 30-year-old Iraqi who had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) when getting out of his car Tuesday night.

: A broken car and a destroyed motorcycle are standing on the Berlin city motorway A100 near the exit Alboinstraße.