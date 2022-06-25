A man suspected of being a drug trafficker has been arrested following a police operation which yielded some €180,000 worth of cocaine.
In a statement on Saturday, the police said that a 32-year-old man from Paola had been arrested over suspected cocaine trafficking.
The man was arrested on Friday evening, shortly after 6 pm. Police said they had been monitoring the man’s movements and arrested him while he was driving on Barrani Road, Żejtun.
A search of his vehicle uncovered 2kg of suspected cocaine.
The seized drugs have a street value of around €180,000, police said.
The man is expected to be arraigned in court at around 1.30 pm before duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.
