A man suspected of being a drug trafficker has been arrested following a police operation which yielded some €180,000 worth of cocaine.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that a 32-year-old man from Paola had been arrested over suspected cocaine trafficking.

The man was arrested on Friday evening, shortly after 6 pm. Police said they had been monitoring the man’s movements and arrested him while he was driving on Barrani Road, Żejtun.

A search of his vehicle uncovered 2kg of suspected cocaine.

The seized drugs have a street value of around €180,000, police said.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court at around 1.30 pm before duty magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.