A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday over 22 thefts from Valletta, Ħamrun and Qormi.

The man, a Libyan national, will be charged in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said in a statement that over the past months, the man robbed cars and establishments of cash, electronic equipment such as mobile phones and tablets, clothes and accessories.

He was apprehended following investigations by officers stationed in Valletta, Floriana and Qormi.