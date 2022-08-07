A man from Birżebbuġa is being charged in court on Sunday with the fatal hit-and-run include in Żejtun on Friday.

Antoine Degabriele, 51, was found on the pavement on Triq President Anton Buttigieg and certified dead on the spot.

The police said on Sunday morning, the suspect was being charged later that morning.

Investigations led police to discover the car used, a Mazda Demio, in a garage in Żabbar.

The driver was later located and arrested. Police were alerted to the incident by an anonymous call.

Car parts, including part of a bumper and a side mirror, were found in the vicinity and CCTV cameras nearby are believed to have led to the breakthrough.

The investigations were carried out by the Major Crimes Unit and the Żejtun district police in collaboration with officials from the Forensic Science Lab.