A man who on Wednesday was charged with breaching bail conditions and remanded in custody had to be escorted to a police car outside the Valletta law courts by three officers.

Kurt Muscat, a 23-year old St Julian’s resident, protested loudly from the courtroom all the way to the car, after pleading not guilty to failing to keep his appointment with the bail book as ordered by the Criminal Court that released him from preventive arrest in separate proceedings.

In February a judge presiding over Muscat’s bail application had upheld a request for bail on condition that he would sign the bail book at the St Julian’s police station every day.

But the youth allegedly failed to turn up on several occasions, particularly throughout August.

Inspector Omar Zammit who was handling the criminal proceedings against Muscat, took matters into hand, getting directly in touch with the youth, who said that he had been unwell.

But when the situation persisted and officers stationed at St Julian’s flagged his absence, the inspector ordered Muscat’s immediate arrest.

The youth was escorted to court on Wednesday afternoon, pleading not guilty to the solitary charge of breaching bail.

His lawyer Francesca Zarb requested bail, arguing that the legislator had granted court discretion when imposing punishment for such breach of bail.

If the alleged breach was proved, the court could either order partial or full confiscation of the bail money, a fine or effective imprisonment.

In this case, the prosecutor was still to investigate the alleged breach so as to determine whether the accused’s “sporadic” failures to sign the bail book were justified.

The court had the necessary tools to strike a balance by imposing various conditions while granting the accused his personal freedom, argued the defence.

The prosecution objected since the charge itself related to alleged breach of bail and in view of the accused’s drug problem, he was unlikely to abide by court conditions.

In view of the nature of the charge, the court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, turned down the request.

No sooner was the youth escorted out of the courtroom than he started to complain loudly about going to jail.

His tirade continued all the way to the car outside, and he had to be escorted by three officers.

Franco Debono was also defence lawyer.