A 42-year-old man has been charged in court in connection with a restaurant robbery in Għajnsielem, the police said on Saturday.

The man, who is a Macedonian national, stands accused of stealing a “considerable” amount of cash from the eatery on Triq iz- Żewwieqa on September 6.

He was arraigned in the Gozo court before Magistrate Simone Grech on Saturday and charged with a number of crimes, the principal one being theft.

He pleaded not guilty and is being held in police custody.