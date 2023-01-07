A man who allegedly harassed his ex on repeated occasions despite a court order barring him from approaching her on Saturday pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

The 40-year-old Marsascala resident landed in fresh trouble after his former partner filed a report with the police’s Domestic Violence Unit, claiming that she was being harassed by her ex.

The accused had walked past her home in Fgura and had even turned up at her workplace at Mater Dei Hospital, she said. She cited five different occasions when he had tried to approach her, including on New Year’s Day when the accused tried to speak to her.

Acting on that report, the police arrested the suspect and charged him with harassing his ex, breaching a restraining order issued in her favour by a Magistrates’ Court in September.

He was also charged with breaching a Probation Order and recidivism.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of his alleged victim, requested bail when he was arraigned on Saturday morning.

Prosecutors objected to that request, noting that civilian witnesses had yet to testify and that the accused did not offer sufficient guarantee that he would abide by court conditions if he were granted bail.

One of the charges concerned the alleged breach of the restraining order, pointed out the prosecution.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, turned down the request and remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.