A man implicated in a drug-trafficking conspiracy he allegedly orchestrated while serving jail time landed back behind bars on Saturday.

Terence Cini, a 35-year old Qormi resident, who was out on bail under four separate decrees, the last delivered two months ago, was arrested on Friday following a tip-off on a planned drug deal.

He was escorted to court on Saturday on charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Police had zeroed in on the suspect on Friday afternoon after receiving confidential information about a drug deal that was allegedly about to take place.

Prosecutors said that while in jail on previous wrongdoing, the accused had had engaged someone to work for him by importing and selling drugs.

This accomplice had decided to cooperate with police after being caught in possession of some 2.5 kilograms of cocaine and 250 grams of heroin.

The accomplice-turned-informant also released a sworn statement in September, implicating Cini in the conspiracy.

Cini pleaded not guilty to conspiring to import and traffic cocaine and heroin, importation and procurement of the drugs, complicity in incitement to commit a crime as well as possession of cocaine under circumstances indicating that the drug was not intended solely for personal use.

He was further charged with allegedly breaching four bail decrees dated 2011, 2013, 2020 and 2021.

Bail was not granted and the accused was remanded in custody by the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima.

Inspectors Justine Grech and Steven-Ryan Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel.