A 41 year-old was charged on Monday over an alleged break-in at a house in St Paul's Bay in July, during which one of the residents was beaten and injured.

St. Paul’s Bay resident, Salah Sharif from Libya, was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated theft and causing slight injury, among others.

Police allege that the man is one of three who broke into a residence in St. Paul’s Bay on July 22, when a man and his son were inside the property.

A police officer told the court that footage from nearby CCTV cameras showed the accused kicking down the front door, adding that eyewitnesses said that two men had run away from the scene.

According to the officer, the younger resident had said he heard a bang and suddenly saw three men inside the apartment. The victim suffered blows to his head and hands during the burglary.

Prosecuting inspector Godwin Scerri testified that upon arriving at the scene, he had seen signs of forced entry and broken glass on the floor.

Inside the bedroom there was a mess, more shattered glass and some blood, he said.

The inspector explained that the three men had taken the father and son and locked them in a room which had a balcony on the outside.

While the criminals were demanding money from the terrified residents, the boy had managed to escape and jump from the balcony on to a neighbouring house. The police arrived shortly afterwards.

According to the police, no money was stolen but the men had taken a mobile phone. The accused lived close to his alleged victims.

Meanwhile, police investigations into the other two unidentified persons involved in the robbery are still ongoing.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech entered a not guilty plea and requested bail, insisting that the accused had a “very clean criminal record” after his 20 years of living in Malta.

The prosecution objected to bail, saying the investigations were still underway with respect to the two fugitives.

Magistrate Stafrace Zammit will give a decision on bail from chambers.