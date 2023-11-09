A man reprimanded for parking on a double yellow line was on Thursday charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine that police officers found in his illegally parked car.

Frederick Anthony Frendo, a 34-year old father who told the court that he gets by on social benefits because of a medical condition, was arrested on Wednesday at around 7pm after police patrolling the area spotted his vehicle on Andrew Cunningham Street, St Paul's Bay.

They initially asked Frendo to hand over his licence to check whether all was in order.

However, when they smelled cannabis, they informed him they would carry out a search to check whether any drug in his possession was above the legal limit.

The man cooperated, Inspector Ryan Vella, who pressed charges against Frendo, told the court.

The officers discovered seven cannabis joints and three sachets of cannabis grass weighing 4.15 grams were discovered in the car. There were also ten sachets filled with suspected cocaine weighing 5.85 grams.

Upon arraignment the accused pleaded not guilty to possessing the drugs under circumstances denoting that the substances were not intended exclusively for personal use.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Nicholas Mifsud questioned whether the accused had been arrested over 4 grams of cannabis which was below the legal 7 gram limit.

The prosecutor countered that the circumstances of the search indicated that the illicit substances were not intended solely for the accused’s exclusive use.

That search had also yielded a number of €5 and €10 banknotes.

However the prosecution did not object to a request for bail since the accused had cooperated all along and did not cause any problems.

As long as the court imposed stringent conditions, the accused’s character was no cause to object to bail.

The accused’s lawyer highlighted his client’s untainted record and the fact that minimal amounts of drugs were allegedly found in his possession.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, upheld the request against a deposit of €1,000, a personal guarantee of €4,000, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The court also warned him not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses.

Inspector Gabria Gatt also prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Nicholas Mifsud were defence counsel.