A 21-year-old man who allegedly raped a man and a woman in close succession in Ħamrun on Tuesday was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Somali-born Abdul Yousef Abib, was escorted to court wearing a white forensic suit and charged with allegedly raping his two victims, both Maltese nationals, committing non-consensual sexual acts, holding his victims against their will, as well as slightly injuring them.

He was also charged with stealing the man’s mobile phone.

Assisted by two interpreters, the tall and slight-framed youth pleaded not guilty.

He said he lived in Ħamrun and worked in agriculture.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil explained how at around 2am on Tuesday, officers at the Ħamrun police station were alerted to a commotion outside.

Rushing out to the street, they saw an elderly woman whose underpants were down to her feet and caught sight of the accused getting off the alleged victim and running away.

The woman, in a state of shock, told the police how the stranger had assaulted her, pulled down her pants and stuffed “a finger or more” inside her genitals, leading her to bleed.

While the police were getting the woman’s version, an ambulance stopped nearby with an elderly male patient inside.

He too had had a similar experience just a while earlier, the elderly man told the police.

He had been walking past St Cajetan church when the aggressor first snatched his mobile and then pulled down his pants, stuffing his fingers into the victim’s anus.

A scuffle broke out and the aggressor fled the scene.

He was arrested after the second aggression.

The two incidents were not related, the court was told.

The accused was assisted by two interpreters. He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Daniel Attard, did not request bail at this stage but asked for a psychological/ psychiatric assessment of the accused by the relative professionals.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea, recommended that the prisons' director was to provide for such an assessment and remanded the accused in custody.

The court also ordered a ban on the publication of the alleged victims’ name and issued a protection order in their favour.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer Kaylie Bonnett. Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.