A man was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to raping his ex on Friday.

Hirotaka Miyamoto, a 41-year-old consultant living in Sliema was escorted to court over the incident which allegedly took place when the former couple met at the weekend.

The court heard how the accused and his former partner went out with a friend on Friday evening, then returned to his place because she was feeling tired.

The woman and friend decided to stay for the night.

The alleged rape happened on Saturday morning after the friend had left the apartment.

That was when the accused allegedly insisted on having sex with his ex.

She refused.

That was when he allegedly raped her.

On Sunday, the man pleaded not guilty to rape, non consensual sex as well as slightly injuring his alleged victim.

His lawyer requested bail, pointing out that the victim allegedly used to go to her ex's place where they had sex.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, turned down the request.

The court directed the prosecution to produce the victim as witness at the first hearing.

AG lawyers Sean Gabriel Azzopardi and Danika M Vella prosecuted together with inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Jonathan Ransley. Lawyer Joseph Brincat was defence counsel.