A man who was charged with sexually assaulting his ex-partner in May was back in court on Thursday charged with stalking and harassing the woman.

The 40-year-old man, whose name cannot be published by court order to protect the victim, pleaded guilty to threatening, stalking and harassing his ex-partner and causing her and her daughter to fear him.

He was also charged with breaching bail and the conditions of a previous court ruling in May, when he was ordered not to approach his former partner and her family. Back then he had been charged with sexual assault on the partner.

Thursday's charges also included the illegal possession of a firearm which was held at the residence where he previously resided with his former partner.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri, representing the man, did not ask for bail but asked the court to recommend that the accused be kept, under preventive custody, at Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital pending judgment.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo upheld the request and ruled that, in light of the accused's psychological issues, he is kept at the hospital until judgment on September 28.

Police Inspectors Sherona Buhagiar and Dorianne Tabone prosecuted.