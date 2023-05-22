A software developer was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman who refused to take a massage any further.

Vartak Ashutosh Chandrakant, 31, from India stands accused of committing a non-consensual sexual act at his apartment in Pieta, holding the massage therapist against her will in order to force her to perform or be subjected to offensive acts.

They explained how the masseuse, who is from Ukraine, called the police and waited for them outside the man's apartment. She told the police that she had gone there to provide a massage last Saturday. She said that at one point, the client grabbed her breasts and thighs, began to insist that she masturbate him, and refused to let go of her.

She told the police that she refused to satisfy his sexual fantasies. He released her when she threatened to call the police.

Legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop said the defence was not requesting bail for now but urged the prosecution to produce civilian witnesses at the first available opportunity.

Police inspector Ian Vella and Attorney General lawyer Darlene Grima prosecuted.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the court.