A 36-year-old man will be spending Christmas behind bars after he was charged with sexually harassing his ex-partner when he allegedly forced her into using sex toys against her will.

The business owner, from Qormi, pleaded not guilty to subjecting the woman to a humiliating sexual act she was not willing to perform, holding her against her will, slightly injuring her and indecently assaulting her.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia heard how the incident happened on Tuesday evening when the man turned up at his ex-partner’s place in Birkirkara. The court heard how the couple had been dating for the past 18 months and their relationship had recently ended.

According to the man, who is trying to restore the relationship, he sent her a photograph of the handcuffs and a whip on her mobile phone before going to her residence. She opened the door and let him inside when he arrived.

The accused told the police they had already started using the toys but the woman insisted with police that he turned violent when she refused to entertain his requests.

The court heard how the alleged victim started screaming and tried to escape but he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and prevented her from leaving.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Mario Camilleri requested that their client be released from custody, given that he had a clean criminal record.

However, the prosecution, led by police inspector Audrey Micallef strongly objected, insisting that the alleged victim still had to testify in court. She said there was a possibility the accused would tamper with evidence.

After considering the nature of the charges and the fact the version given by the alleged victim is diametrically opposed to that given by the defendant in his statement, the magistrate said there was a fear that the accused would tamper with evidence if he is released from custody. Therefore, she rejected the request and he was remanded in custody.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila appeared parte civile for the alleged victim.