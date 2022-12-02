A man who could not face the reality of being jilted by his partner was remanded in custody after allegedly smashing her door and threatening her with a screwdriver.

The incident triggered a report by the woman at the domestic violence unit on November 30, resulting in the alleged aggressor’s arrest on Thursday, explained Inspector Omar Zammit, who pressed charges against the 24-year-old man today.

That report, filed by the alleged victim, followed four others that the woman had lodged with police over the past two months against her former partner, who is from Birżebbuġa.

On previous occasions, the suspected aggressor, whose name is not being published to protect the identity of one of the alleged victims who is a minor, was questioned by police but always chose not to reply.

This last incident resulted in charges for causing his ex and her two children to fear violence, insulting and threatening them, and misusing electronic communications equipment.

He was also charged with causing the 14-year-old grievous injuries during Wednesday’s incident, disobeying legitimate police orders as well as relapsing.

He pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the fact that various reports had been filed over the past weeks, all by the same alleged victim and in a similar vein.

There was also the fear of tampering with evidence, even because his ex and her children were still to testify, argued the inspector.

And the accused was deemed untrustworthy.

The man’s lawyer, Franco Debono, countered that the accused would obey all court conditions if granted bail, and besides, the parties lived in different localities.

Moreover, the accused was supported by family members, two of whom were on Friday present in court.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, turned down the request in view of the nature of the charges and the fact that the alleged victims, including the minor, were still to give evidence.

The court urged the prosecution to produce those witnesses as soon as possible and, meanwhile, issued a protection order in their regard. This was to remain valid until the final judgment.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb was also defence counsel.