A man who forced a woman into using sex toys against her will had become “obsessed” with her and “needed help”, his former partner said in court this week.

She recounted that one day last week, the 36-year-old man turned up at her house with a whip and handcuffs and forced her into using them even though she repeatedly refused.

The woman was testifying before Magistrate Gabriella Vella in the compilation of evidence against the man, from Qormi, who is charged with subjecting her to a humiliating sexual act, holding her against her will, slightly injuring her and indecently assaulting her on December 20. The court banned publication of the names.

He held me by the neck and I could not breathe - Former partner of accused

The woman told the court she had dated the man for a year and nine months but decided to end the relationship at the beginning of December. Since they work together, they decided to remain friends.

Before ending the relationship, she had written a letter to him but tore it up before handing it over. However, he still managed to read it and told her to leave his house.

Man 'bombarded' women with messages

She went to live with her sister until she found her own place. He then bombarded her with messages, which she ignored.

She filed a report with the police domestic violence unit but withdrew it when she was informed that they would have to arraign him.

The woman said he turned up at her place one day last week and she allowed him in. He asked her whether she had seen the photograph he had sent her and she replied ghat she had not.

The photograph featured handcuffs and a whip.

“He threw me on the bed, laid on top of me and slapped me across my face. He held me by the neck and I could not breathe.

“We ended up on the floor until he received a call on his mobile. I was shouting at the person who had called him to call the police. I ran to the balcony and he grabbed me by my hair and my head banged against the door,” she said.

“I think his love became an obsession towards me… he needs help,” she added.

RELATED STORIES Purchase of sex toys spikes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Only one in three sexual assaults are reported to police

Police inspector Audrey Micallef testified that the man did not answer questions in his first interrogation but had a change of heart the following morning and wanted to give his version.

The sex toys were seized by the police as evidence.

The magistrate granted the accused bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €6,000 personal guarantee. He was ordered to sign the bail book three times a week and not to approach the localities where the incident occurred. The court also issued a protection order in favour of the woman.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused while lawyer Edward Gatt appeared parte civile for the woman.