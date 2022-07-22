Updated 12pm

A man was remanded in custody on Friday after admitting to a string of thefts from church donation boxes and shops in Valletta and Floriana over a two-week span earlier this month.

Hossam Amgad Anwar Aly Elnily, a 25-year-old Maltese national living in Floriana, was arrested as the alleged suspect, identified through CCTV footage gathered in joint investigations by the Valletta district police and community police officers.

Prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg told court that as of July 6, the police started receiving reports of thefts from church donation boxes and commercial outlets in both localities.

On July 6 afternoon, cash went missing from one box in a church on St Paul’s Street, corner with St Dominic Street.

Four days later, an attempted theft was reported on St Lucia Street.

Cash was reported stolen from the Carmelite Basilica on the night of July 17.

That same night more cash was stolen from a coffee shop close to the church, as well as from another donation box in Floriana.

Around that same time, the owner of a shop on Merchants Street reported another cash theft.

On July 19 morning the donation box at the Carmelite church was targeted a second time but the incident ended in a botched attempt.

Wearing a pair of shabby shorts and a t-shirt, and torn shoes, the thin man admitted to the string of aggravated thefts, two attempted thefts, wilful damage to third party property, as well as recidivism.

The man, who told the court that he used to work as a chef, was also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life.

After consulting his legal aid counsel Christopher Chircop, the accused registered an admission.

The defence made no request for bail but, upon agreement with the prosecution, requested a pre-sentencing report to shed light upon the situation of the accused.

The court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld that request, explaining to the accused that a probation officer would be assigned to prepare a report and make recommendations to ensure that the man would get all necessary help.

The case continues in August.