A man is expected to be charged in court on Sunday following a theft from a Valletta shop on Saturday.

The police said they were informed that a person had entered a shop in Republic Street and stole electronic equipment.

After analysing CCTV footage, they embarked on a search for the suspected person and saw the alleged thief near the Triton Fountain.

He was arrested and taken to the lock-up at the police headquarters in Floriana for further investigations.