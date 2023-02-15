A man whose own father reported him to the police appeared in court this week to face charges of harassment and making threats.

The 39-year-old Siġġiewi man, whose name cannot be published under court order, is alleged to have threatened his father twice on the same day.

A court heard on Tuesday that the man’s father had gone to his son’s home and found his son passed out in the bathtub. When he came to, he insulted his father and threatened to “blow his head off”.

The man, who the court heard has a long-standing drug addiction, went on to repeat that threat later in the day, when he saw his father for a second time.

Tired by his son’s behaviour and insults, the father then filed a report with the police’s domestic violence unit.

Police deemed the situation to be a high-risk one and issued an arrest warrant for the man.

A court heard, however, that the incident in question happened on January 9, well over a month after the arraignment occurred.

The man appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to threatening and harassing his father.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono noted that his client had been arraigned under arrest, rather than through a court summons.

He noted that not all cases in which an arrest was warranted merited an arraignment under arrest.

“If you fail to give particulars to a policeman, you can be arrested, but should you be arraigned under arrest for this minor contravention?” Debono asked.

He noted that, in the current system, a person could be arraigned through a summons for a major crime, while others who faced less serious charges could end up being arraigned under arrest.

Debono called for clearer guidelines concerning this issue.

Prosecuting inspector Colin Sheldon argued against bail, saying that the accused was a recidivist under a suspended sentence and that the man’s family members would be testifying.

But the defence argued that the man’s father lived in a separate house and noted that that the police had appeared to be in no rush to execute the arrest warrant. They could not now argue that they were concerned about tampering with evidence, it contended.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo granted the accused bail against a €2,000 deposit and €30,000 personal guarantee, and an order to sign a bail book three times a week.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the father. Inspector Colin Sheldon is prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are defence counsel.