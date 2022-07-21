A man caught trying to allegedly smuggle cannabis into Malta was remanded in custody on Thursday.

Ameur El Hichami, 42, a Moroccan national, pleaded not guilty and did not request bail.

He was arrested on July 20 after disembarking from a Ryanair flight from Seville, Spain. Customs officials discovered some 1.7 kg of suspected cannabis in his suitcase.

El Hichami was accused of attempted cannabis trafficking and possession of the drug in quantities that denote it was not for his personal use.

Inspector Marshal Mallia prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Joseph Bonnici represented the accused. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided.