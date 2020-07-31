A man has appeared in court in connection with a violent robbery at a Birkirkara mobile phone shop in April.

Hamdi Habib Mohammed Shedi denied being involved in an armed holdup at the shop on Mannarino Road.

The robber made off with some €600 in cash after the robbery on April 22 at around 6.30pm.

The 34-year-old Tunisian pleaded not guilty to the aggravated theft, holding the shop assistant against his will as well as possessing a knife without the necessary police licence.

The man, who allegedly has a past record of violent crimes, was further charged with relapsing.

No bail was requested at the arraignment stage and magistrate Ian Farrugia remanded him in custody. The man was already detained over a separate, though similar, crime.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Christopher Chircop was legal aid counsel.