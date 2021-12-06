A man has walked free from charges of grievous bodily harm after an administrative hiccup involving the Office of the President.

Redeemer Camilleri, 26, was charged in August with assault after he allegedly hit another man on the head with a bottle during a heated argument.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo was assigned to the case with the first sitting of the compilation of evidence set for September 15. However, on that day, only Camilleri and his defence lawyers, Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb, appeared in court, with no sign of the prosecution.

The court put off the case to October 8, with the month-long window for the compilation of evidence extended until October 15 under a procedure which requires the president’s go-ahead.

At the next sitting, the prosecution again failed to turn up, this time because the officers were occupied in a trial. The court put off the case once more, this time to October 27. During that sitting, it transpired that a second request to extend the preliminary evidence stage had not come back from the Office of President George Vella.

An assistant registrar testified that, about two weeks earlier, the request had been sent from the courts to the justice ministry, to be signed by the president. However, for some reason unknown to the courts, the paperwork was never returned.

Court moved to discharge accused for administrative shortcoming

The court then moved to discharge the accused, not because there was not enough prima facie evidence against him but because of “an administrative shortcoming”.

The attorney general appealed the decision, with the case assigned to Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The attorney general argued there was enough evidence for the criminal proceedings against the accused to start from scratch. The court had seen a medical certificate proving the injuries and the defence team had not contested the validity of the arrest.

The court had even issued a protection order banning the accused from speaking to his alleged victim.

However, in a lengthy decree handed down earlier this month, the judge said the evidence submitted so far was “truly weak”.

The judge said no witnesses had been brought and the prosecution had failed to testify even though the accused had first been charged more than three months earlier.

In the absence of any actual evidence, the case brought forward by the prosecution was based on “hearsay”, the judge decreed.

“This court honestly cannot understand how the attorney general, given these shortcomings, expects the first court not to have discharged Redeemer Camilleri,” the judge commented.