A 31-year-old man from Qormi was remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his parents during a row that got out of hand.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joe Mifsud, heard how the altercation between Keith Agius and his parents happened at their Qormi residence on Saturday. The man was charged with assaulting his parents, injuring his father and harassing his mother.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Sources close to the police said the man had a drug addiction problem and that police investigations into the case were still under way. There was the possibility that criminal action would be taken against the father for violence against his son.

The court heard defence counsel Victor Bugeja request bail for his client. However, the prosecution vehemently objected since the father was still in hospital and in view of the pending investigations and testimonies.

Magistrate Mifsud noted that Mr Agius had 13 previous convictions and also saw a report by state welfare agency Appoġġ which classified the accused as being “high risk”.

In view of the lack of reliability, the court turned down the request for bail and the man was remanded in custody.

Police Inspector Kylie Borg prosecuted.