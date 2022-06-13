A man, who allegedly attacked his partner with a shard from a smashed mirror during a violent incident on Saturday afternoon, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Monday.

The 40-year-old father-of-two was found naked inside the couple’s Floriana apartment and the attack was still allegedly ongoing when police forced their way in, after being alerted to the shouts and cries coming from within.

The incident allegedly took place just after 1pm when police received a phone call alerting them to the loud commotion that appeared to be taking place inside the accused’s home.

Officers rushed to the scene where they came across the accused’s mother, shouting outside the residence while the alleged victim’s cries could be heard from behind the apartment door.

When police finally managed to force their way inside, they allegedly came across the man still attacking his partner who immediately ran to hug the officers, evidently grateful for their help.

The suspected aggressor was led away under police custody.

He was escorted to court on Monday, pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his partner, subjecting her to an act having sexual connotations as well as insulting her.

His lawyer, Matthew Xuereb, argued that these were “delicate situations” and that the court had yet to hear from the woman involved.

The woman had given her version to the police but had told them that she did not wish to damage her partner, who ran a business and who was the father of two minor children.

“This case was created by the prosecution from A to Z,” argued the lawyer, questioning why the prosecutor did not agree with the medical certification of the victim’s injuries.

The prosecution had also reached its own conclusions as to the man’s intent after finding him naked, argued the lawyer.

But prosecuting Inspector Eman Hayman countered that the woman had various cuts, mostly in the neck area.

The arrest was captured on footage filmed by the officers’ bodycams and the alleged victim had also supplied a detailed account.

The prosecution objected to the request for bail in view of the gravity of the charges, the accused’s unruly character and the fear of tampering with evidence.

After hearing submissions, magistrate Ian Farrugia turned down the request for bail for the reasons mentioned by the prosecution which did not provide the necessary peace of mind, noting that this was to ensure the best administration of justice.

The court ordered a ban on all names to safeguard the accused’s children.

Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera appeared parte civile.