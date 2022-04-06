A 28-year-old from Cospicua has been charged with assaulting his pregnant partner with a broomstick, in an alleged case of domestic violence.

The man, who works as a delivery driver and security guard, was charged before magistrate Gabriella Vella in handcuffs. The court ordered a ban on publication of his name.

He was accused of attempted bodily harm and of causing slight injuries to his partner with whom he is expecting a child.

Police inspector Eman Hayman told the court that the police had been called to the scene by neighbours on April 3. He said the woman, who was bleeding at the time, had been seen calling for help.

The accused had left before the police arrived.

The following day, however, the accused reported to the Cospicua police station to sign a bail book in relation to a separate case. He was promptly arrested.

The police inspector told the court how the accused had claimed he was acting in self-defence and claimed the woman had attacked him with a pair of scissors.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused and argued that he was acting in self-defence.

The lawyers requested bail, and while the prosecution objected, it was granted against a deposit of €1,000 and a further personal guarantee of €5,000.

The court also placed the woman under a protection order.