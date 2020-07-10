A youth who allegedly attacked three persons in Msida on June 27 was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Harouna Sow, 20, a Senegalese living at Msida, was arrested shortly after he allegedly attacked two passers-by and another man who intervened to block the aggression, slightly injuring them and breaching public peace.

First to be attacked was a 36-year-old woman in Triq Ċensu Farrugia. She was followed by a 38-year-old male driver who rushed to her assistance.

The man then fled to Valley Road where he allegedly attacked a 67-year-old male pedestrian.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested shortly after.

He was escorted to court on Friday, pleading not guilty.

A request for bail was turned down, while the court, presided over by magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, ordered the drawing up of a report to assess the accused’s mental state.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyer Malcolm Mifsud was defence counsel.